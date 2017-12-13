Authorities identify second body pulled from Louisiana lake

ST. LANDRY PARISH - Authorities are investigating after two bodies were pulled out of a lake in South Louisiana this week.

According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, 21-year-old Lia Ali Kazan's body was pulled out of Lake Dubuisson after a fisherman hooked her purse Sunday, prompting search and rescue workers to search the water.

Shortly after Kazan's body was pulled out of the water, her vehicle was found submerged with a second person, Michael Anthony Murray, dead inside.

Alexandria police say Kazan was last seen Saturday night at the America's Best Value Inn. Video showed Kazan leaving in her green Ford Taurus around 7 p.m. that night.

The sheriff's office and Alexandria police are now looking for any info related to the case, especially any word on suspicious persons in the area Saturday night.