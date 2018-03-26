81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Authorities identify person killed in shooting at motel on Airline Highway

7 hours 46 minutes 42 seconds ago Monday, March 26 2018 Mar 26, 2018 March 26, 2018 7:47 AM March 26, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Darrel Berryman.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner, an autopsy set for Tuesday.

Check back for updates.

*****

BATON ROUGE- Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the Shades Motel on Airline Highway around 1:15 a.m. At the scene was a man with apparent gunshot injures, according to police. The man died at the scene.

Police say there are no suspects at this time.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days