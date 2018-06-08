Authorities identify man killed in Winbourne Ave. shooting

BATON ROUGE - One man is dead and another was injured in a Thursday night shooting.

The shooting was first reported after 8 p.m. in the 5000 block of Winbourne Ave.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Kelvin Brown Jr. Authorities say he died at the scene from apparent gunshot injuries. A second victim, a 19-year-old male, also sustained apparent gunshot injuries and later arrived at a local hospital. His medical condition is currently unknown.

There are no known motives or suspects at this time, according to a release.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.