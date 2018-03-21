67°
Authorities identify man killed in motorcycle crash on Nicholson Drive

1 hour 15 minutes 26 seconds ago Wednesday, March 21 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: The East Baton Rouge coroner has identified the man killed in Tuesday night's crash as 23-year-old Ananth Sridhar.

The coroner says Sridhar died of multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash,

*****

BATON ROUGE- Authorities are responding to a fatal motorcycle-involved crash Tuesday night.

The incident was reported around 8:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of Nicholson Drive. The crash involved an SUV and a motorcycle.

Sources tell WBRZ the driver of the motorcycle lost control, veered into the other lane, and crashed into the SUV.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

