83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Authorities identify boater found dead near Basin Bridge Thursday

2 hours 57 minutes 20 seconds ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 June 08, 2018 5:13 PM June 08, 2018 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff, Associated Press
Photo: Facebook
BUTTE LA ROSE - Louisiana authorities say a 46-year-old man has died in a boating accident near the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge Thursday.
  
The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says a witness reported that Robert Julien Jr. of Opelousas fell while trying to load his personal watercraft onto a trailer near the Butte La Rose boat launch, and never resurfaced.
  
Department spokesman Adam Einck said in a news release Friday that Julien was reported missing about 5 p.m. Thursday, and his body was pulled from the water about 30 minutes later, without a life jacket.
  
He says the St. Martin Parish Coroner's Office will determine the cause of death.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days