83°
Latest Weather Blog
Authorities identify boater found dead near Basin Bridge Thursday
BUTTE LA ROSE - Louisiana authorities say a 46-year-old man has died in a boating accident near the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge Thursday.
The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says a witness reported that Robert Julien Jr. of Opelousas fell while trying to load his personal watercraft onto a trailer near the Butte La Rose boat launch, and never resurfaced.
Department spokesman Adam Einck said in a news release Friday that Julien was reported missing about 5 p.m. Thursday, and his body was pulled from the water about 30 minutes later, without a life jacket.
He says the St. Martin Parish Coroner's Office will determine the cause of death.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge's finest K-9 officers to compete in USPCA dog trials
-
Missed trash pickups plaguing multiple Ascension neighborhoods
-
Suicide on the rise in EBR; here's how to get help
-
Arrest made in bizarre Southdowns burglary where victim chased suspects
-
California teen hoping to put Baton Rouge history in the national spotlight