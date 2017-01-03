60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Authorities: Georgia woman killed in storms

January 03, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

ALBANY, Ga. - Authorities have reported a sixth death as the result of strong storms that swept through the South: a woman in Georgia.

Albany, Georgia, Fire Chief Ron Rowe said Tuesday that he did not have any details about exactly how the woman was killed. Her identity has not been released.

Rowe says the approximately 1-mile-wide "violent" storm happened about 11 p.m. Monday, 30 minutes or so after a tornado warning was issued for the area.

In addition to the death, Rowe said Tuesday that more than 1,000 homes suffered damage, including four that caught fire. He says the storm also knocked down multiple trees. He says it may take four or five days for debris removal.

