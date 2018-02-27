Authorities find weapon on school campus Tuesday, suspect flees scene

ST. HELENA PARISH- A school was placed on lockdown after a student was suspected of having a weapon on campus Tuesday.

According to the St. Helena Parish School District, a student at St. Helena College and Career Academy was suspected of having a firearm on campus. After further investigation, officials say the weapon turned out to be a B.B. gun, which is now in possession of authorities.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene and law enforcement officials are still searching for the individual.

With assistance from the Greensburg Police Department and the St. Helena Sheriff's Office, school administrators conducted a school-wide search to ensure the campus was secure. All school bags were also checked.

Two phone messages were sent out to parents notifying them of the situation.

The school day will continue as normal, but with heightened security.