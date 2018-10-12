79°
Authorities find remains of child in New Jersey alleyway

1 hour 30 minutes 24 seconds ago Friday, October 12 2018 Oct 12, 2018 October 12, 2018 2:33 PM October 12, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Courier Post
CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say human remains found in New Jersey this week were those of a child believed to have been a toddler.
  
Camden County prosecutors say the remains were found Thursday afternoon in a trash-strewn alleyway in the 800 block of Mount Ephraim Avenue. They were determined to be that of a child, believed to be between 13- and 19-months-old and about 30 inches in length.
  
The cause and manner of death have not yet been determined. It's also not known how long the remains may have been at the site before they were found.
  
The child's remains have been turned over to state police for further analysis.

