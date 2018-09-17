88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Authorities find body of child swept away by floodwaters in N.C.

1 hour 37 minutes 31 seconds ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 September 17, 2018 9:14 AM September 17, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Union County Sheriff's Office

UPDATE: Searchers have recovered the body of 1-year-old Kaiden Lee-Welch.

The update was shared by the Union County Sheriff's Office.

******

Authorities are searching for a 1-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in North Carolina after the boy's mother lost her grip on him.

Union County Sheriff's Office spokesman Tony Underwood said a woman and her child were on their way to visit relatives when she drove past some barricades on highway 218 in northern Union County. The woman later told authorities someone had pushed the barricades to the side a little, making her think it was OK to go through.

The woman's car was swept off the road by the floodwaters, pinning it against a group of trees. She was able to free 1-year-old Kaiden Lee-Welch from his car seat and escape. But the waters were deep, and Underwood said the woman lost her grip and her son was swept away.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days