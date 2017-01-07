Authorities find body in water near LaPlace

Image via Google Maps

LAPLACE - St. John the Baptist Parish authorities say they have found a man's body in LaPlace, and are working to recover it.



Sheriff Mike Tregre tells NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune that divers found the man's body around noon Saturday in water along Interstate 55.



The man, who has not been identified, was discovered near the area where authorities found the truck of a Metairie man who was reported missing in November.



The truck, belonging to 21-year-old Kerry Keating was found with a broken axle and abandoned on I-55. Tregre said the man's family hired the private divers who discovered the body.



Tregre says the body has both arms, and is not thought to be related to the recent discovery of a severed human arm found in a Reserve canal.