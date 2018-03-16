Authorities expect to find more bodies in rubble

MIAMI (AP) - Authorities say there could be more fatalities beyond the six deaths already confirmed in the collapse of a pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in Miami.

Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez told reporters Friday he expects additional victims to be found as the massive concrete structure is removed. Perez also said the main priority is getting to the victims in crushed vehicles under the rubble as quickly as possible.

Authorities also said one victim is confirmed to be an FIU student. No identities of those killed have been released. The National Transportation Safety Board is at the site to investigate what caused the bridge to collapse Thursday afternoon.