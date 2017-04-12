Authorities dispel threats at Denham Springs school

Photo: Livingston Parish Public Schools

DENHAM SPRINGS - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office and Livingston Parish Public School System responded to reported threats at a local school Tuesday.

On Monday, several students and parents reported possible threats directed at the school on social media.

The school system released a statement Tuesday saying that it is working with Denham Springs Police to investigate any threats made at the school. At this time, it claims there is no credible evidence to back up any threats reported so far.

"These are just rumors. We all will continue to monitor any traffic on social media and in the schools as our number one goal is the safety and security of your children," the school system said in a statement.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office has also agreed to cooperate with local law enforcement to investigate any possible threats to school security.