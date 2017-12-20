Authorities discover variety of narcotics during traffic stop

LAFOURCHE PARISH- Deputies from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man Tuesday after finding a variety of drugs inside his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on LA Highway 1 at around 11:30 p.m. The driver was identified as 44-year-old Tarkus Pitre. In speaking with authorities, Pitre said he was in the process of purchasing the vehicle and did not have any documentation for it.

A K-9 unit was called to the scene. During a perimeter sweep of the vehicle, the K-9 alerted to the possible presence of narcotics inside the vehicle. While searching the vehicle, deputies found several small bags of suspected narcotics and various drug paraphernalia.

According to authorities, deputies seized 67 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 41 hydrocodone pills, 10.7 grams of suspected marijuana, 13 suboxone strips and small amounts of heroin and LSD. Pitre admitted the items belonged to him.

During their investigation, deputies learned the license plate on the vehicle was registered to another vehicle.

Pitre was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, hydrocodone, marijuana and suboxone. He was also charged with possession of LSD, heroin and drug paraphernalia, as well as switched plates and failure to use a turn signal.

Pitre's bond is set at $51,100.