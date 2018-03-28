81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Authorities determine cause of Eddie Robinson Drive house fire

Wednesday, March 28 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a house fire Wednesday morning.

The call for a house fire in the 200 block of Eddie Robinson came in shortly after 8:30 a.m. According to a release, the cause of the fire was a faulty air conditioning unit.

The fire was contained to the room where it started, but the rest of the house did receive heavy smoke damage.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

