Authorities continue search for remains of Sylviane Lozada seven years after her alleged murder

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge deputies are combing another waterway in hopes of finding the remains of Sylviane Lozada seven years after she was allegedly killed by her husband.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office were spotted in the water Thursday near Airline in Gramercy. A sheriff's office spokesperson said the search was in reference to the murder investigation of Sylviane Lozada, who went missing from Baton Rouge in July 2011.

Investigators suspect her husband, Oscar Lozada, killed her and dismembered her body before dumping the remains. Oscar Lozada was arrested last month after dodging authorities outside the U.S. for years. He was extradited back to East Baton Rouge Parish last week where he confessed to the murder.

Although deputies say he admitted to the killing, he could not tell them an exact location where they might find her remains.