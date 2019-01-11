58°
Authorities clear overturned dump truck from Ascension roadway
ASCENSION PARISH - Authorities in Ascension Parish briefly closed a roadway after a dump truck overturned Friday morning.
The incident was reported before 10 a.m.on Highway 22 between I-10 and Highway 70. The crash has since been cleared.
OVERTURNED DUMP TRUCK: Highway 22 between I-10 and Highway 70, this is on the way to the Sunshine Bridge. pic.twitter.com/T7JDQH2INH— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) January 11, 2019