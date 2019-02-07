79°
Authorities clear overturned dump truck from Ascension roadway

Friday, January 11 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - Authorities in Ascension Parish briefly closed a roadway after a dump truck overturned Friday morning.

The incident was reported before 10 a.m.on Highway 22 between I-10 and Highway 70. The crash has since been cleared.

