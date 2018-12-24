Authorities charge wife, husband with burglary

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested two suspects for allegedly burglarizing multiple storage units.

On Sunday authorities were called to Life Storage on Interline Avenue after a victim found the lock on her unit had been cut. At the scene, the victim said several items had been taken.

The arrest document also states, the victim found items that matched the ones taken from her unit for sale on social media. The victim contacted one of the suspects, identified as Christian Green, about purchasing the items.

The victim agreed to meet the suspect in a local parking lot for the transaction. Police went to the location and arrested Christian as well as Jeremiah Green in the act of selling the items.

Police said the victim was able to positively identify some of the items as her own. Authorities also recovered several items that police believe were taken from other storage units.

Both suspects were charged with simple burglary.