Authorities charge two with home invasion after Wednesday night attack

BATON ROGUE- Deputies from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested two people who attacked a victim in her residence earlier this week.

The incident occurred on Wednesday. Authorities were dispatched to an apartment in the 3400 block of North Sherwood Forest Boulevard in reference to a battery at approximately 9:34 p.m.

At the scene, the victim stated that Amber Simmons was an acquaintance of hers and they no longer got along. The victim stated that Simmons, a man identified as Devonte Stepter and another unidentified male came to her residence. The victim told the three suspects they could not come inside.

At some point, Simmons ran inside the residence and began striking the victim with closed fists and the two began fighting, according to arrest records. Authorities say the victim's brother-in-law, who was at the residence during the incident, was able to pull the two apart. He was also able to get Simmons, Stepter and the other suspect out of the residence.

Before the door of the residence could close, the victim stated that Stepter ran back inside the residence and punched her in the mouth. The punch knocked the victim onto the couch. Stepter then produced a black semi-automatic handgun and told the victim he would kill her.

The victim's brother-in-law intervened again and was able to make the three leave without further altercation.

Both Simmons and Stepter are charged with home invasion.