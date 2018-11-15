Authorities called to morning school bus crash in Gonzales

52°
Thursday, November 15 2018
GONZALES - Authorities were called to a crash involving a school bus in Gonzales Thursday morning.

The bus and another vehicle collided on KC Road. The Ascension Parish School System said, the bus was heading to Gonzales Middle School. Officials didn't say what time the crash happened.

According to a school system spokesperson, there were 24 students on the bus. None of the children were injured.  

Details surround the crash are limited. 

 

