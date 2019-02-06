Authorities called to early morning shooting near W. Roosevelt Street

BATON ROUGE - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department were called to an early morning shooting that left a victim with serious injuries.

Around 4 a.m. Wednesday the victim was found on Daniel Webster Street a block from West Roosevelt Street. Authorities say, the victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are considered to be with life-threatening.

There is no suspect or motive at this time.