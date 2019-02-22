78°
Authorities called after school bus goes into ditch in Central
CENTRAL - Crews were called to a crash involving a school bus Friday morning.
The incident was reported on Roundsaville Road near Hooper Road in Central before 7:20 a.m. Authorities say "something" ran in front of the bus which caused the driver to swerve and drive into a ditch. According to the Central Police Department, there were 10 children on the bus. No injuries have been reported.
No further information was provided.
