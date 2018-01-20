43°
Authorities: Body of missing woman found in New Orleans

Friday, January 19 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A criminal court document accuses the ex-boyfriend of a Minnesota woman with killing her and burning her body in Louisiana.
  
Twenty-seven-year-old Cristina Prodan, of Edina, was reported missing by her mother Jan. 5. Prodan's former boyfriend, 25-year-old Joseph Porter, was arrested by Arkansas State Police last week on suspicion of auto theft at a Little Rock home he shares with his husband.
  
The Star Tribune reports the theft charging document says Prodan's burned body was found in a shipping container in New Orleans on Jan. 6. The document says Porter's husband, Richard Crawford, told investigators that Porter admitted to killing Prodan Jan. 4 somewhere in Minnesota and taking her body to New Orleans where he burned it. Porter has not been charged in Prodan's death.
  
Pordan's attorney in Little Rock, Peggy Egan, declined to comment on the case.
