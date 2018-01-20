43°
Latest Weather Blog
Authorities: Body of missing woman found in New Orleans
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A criminal court document accuses the ex-boyfriend of a Minnesota woman with killing her and burning her body in Louisiana.
Twenty-seven-year-old Cristina Prodan, of Edina, was reported missing by her mother Jan. 5. Prodan's former boyfriend, 25-year-old Joseph Porter, was arrested by Arkansas State Police last week on suspicion of auto theft at a Little Rock home he shares with his husband.
The Star Tribune reports the theft charging document says Prodan's burned body was found in a shipping container in New Orleans on Jan. 6. The document says Porter's husband, Richard Crawford, told investigators that Porter admitted to killing Prodan Jan. 4 somewhere in Minnesota and taking her body to New Orleans where he burned it. Porter has not been charged in Prodan's death.
Pordan's attorney in Little Rock, Peggy Egan, declined to comment on the case.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Rouzan development purchased, construction to start immediately
-
Free clinic continues this weekend
-
Funeral services for fireman killed in the line of duty announced
-
Couple sentenced in 2015 vigilante justice murder case
-
Man sneaks into local restaurant, robs employees & customers at gunpoint