Authorities: ATM technician stages fake robbery

Photo: Nola.com/Times-Picayune

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Authorities in Louisiana say an ATM technician teamed up with his brother-in-law to stage a phony robbery and steal about $100,000 in cash.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. Jason Rivarde tells NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune that 27-year-old Munther Quraan and his brother-in-law, 27-year-old Jihad Nassar, were arrested and booked Thursday with theft valued over $25,000.

Quraan was also booked with several offenses including obstruction of justice.

He said a man clad in a mask and hat walked up to him while he was working and pointed what he thought was a weapon hidden under the man's clothing. Money destined for the ATM was demanded, and other things were taken. But, authorities say it was a "set-up," though it's unclear how that was determined. It's also unclear if the accused have lawyers.