Authorities asking for volunteers to help search for missing 9-year-old

EVANGELINE PARISH - The Evangeline Parish Sheriffs Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 9-year-old boy.

According to the Sheriff's Office, authorities are searching the Point Blue/Chataignier area for 9-year-old Bryson Thibodeaux, who reportedly left his home around noon on Friday.

Thibodeaux was reportedly wearing only a t-shirt and boxers when he left. The Sheriffs Office is asking that anyone who wishes to volunteer in search efforts to meet organizers at the Blue Junction Store on Chataignier Road.

"If you live anywhere near these areas, we ask that you check around your properties, check in vehicle and outbuildings. It's very cold and he may be trying to find warmth. If you see Bryson please call 911 or the sheriffs office at 337-363-2161 immediately," the Ville Platte Police Department stated in a news release.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.