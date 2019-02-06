Authorities asking for help locating missing man with medical needs

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing 31-year-old man.

Authorities say Jonathan Knight was last seen in the Holden area on January 28. While foul play isn't suspected, due to his medical needs there is reason for concern.

Anyone with information on Knight's whereabouts can call the sheriff's office at 225-686-2241.