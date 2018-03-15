62°
Authorities asking for help locating man wanted for auto theft
GREENSBURG- Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect wanted for two counts of auto theft.
Deputies say the last known address for Taylor Miller, 26, was in Kentwood.
Anyone with information on Miller's whereabouts can call 1-800-200-4905.
