62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Authorities asking for help locating man wanted for auto theft

1 hour 14 minutes 46 seconds ago Thursday, March 15 2018 Mar 15, 2018 March 15, 2018 10:03 AM March 15, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GREENSBURG- Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect wanted for two counts of auto theft.

Deputies say the last known address for Taylor Miller, 26, was in Kentwood.

Anyone with information on Miller's whereabouts can call 1-800-200-4905.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days