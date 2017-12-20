Authorities asking for help identifying suspect

LIVINGSTON PARISH- Detectives from the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect they say attempted to steal cigarettes.

The incident occurred on Dec. 7 just after 3 p.m. Authorities say the suspect tried to steal cartons of cigarettes from a store in Denham Springs. The store is located at Magnolia Beach and Highway 16.

Authorities say the suspect was scared away by an employee.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at 225-686-2241 x 1.