90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Authorities arrest woman accused of beating elderly man with brick

19 hours 57 minutes 33 seconds ago Wednesday, July 11 2018 Jul 11, 2018 July 11, 2018 5:28 PM July 11, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Misbel Borjas

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman has been arrested in the investigation of the beating of a 92-year-old man in Southern California.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says detectives took 30-year-old Laquisha Jones into custody late Tuesday in Los Angeles and booked her into jail for investigation of assault with a deadly weapon.

Rodolfo Rodriguez was beaten around 7:30 p.m. July 4 on a sidewalk in the unincorporated Willowbrook area.

A witness made a video of Rodriguez moments later as he sat on the ground dazed, his face bloodied. The witness said the assailant struck him several times on the head with a brick. Three or four men reportedly also joined the attack.

The Sheriff’s Department says the motive remains unknown.

Jones remains jailed in lieu of $200,000 bail.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days