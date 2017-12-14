Authorities arrest man on drug and animal cruelty charges

BATON ROUGE- Officers from the Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man after drugs and several malnourished dogs were found on his property.

Authorities arrested Oliver Walker after executing a search warrant at his residence in the 5200 block of McClelland Drive Wednesday. Walker was charged with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute heroin, possession of firearms and cruelty to animals.

At the scene, authorities located 1.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine, .6 grams of suspected heroin and eight firearms. Detectives also located 21 dogs throughout Walker's yard, which appeared to be malnourished and living in extremely poor living conditions.

While searching another man at the scene, Ernest Dewayne, authorities found one dosage unit of alprazolam.

A photo of Dewayne was not provided.

According to the affidavit, Walker has been arrested on several charges including armed robbery, simple battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.