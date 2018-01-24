Authorities arrest fourth suspect in 2017 murder

BATON ROUGE - A fourth suspect has been arrested after a deadly armed robbery in October.

Deputies have charged 18-year-old Darius Clark with attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, and illegal use of a weapon for his involvement in the Oct. 18 shooting on Rhoda Drive.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the then-17-year-olds Kyriel Spencer, Jerrin Spencer and Eric Johnson were also charged in the attack.

On the night of the crime, deputies responded to the 4300 block of Rhoda Drive around 1:30 p.m. to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Deputies say the man's pockets were turned inside out, leading them to believe he was shot in a robbery.

The victim, 33-year-old Elmer Ochoa, died from his injuries on Oct. 28. As a result, the charges against the suspects were upgraded.

More than one suspect told authorities the group actively participated and knowingly drove around the Southpark neighborhood stalking any individuals in an attempt to rob them.

Clark admitted to being involved in the armed robbery, according to the affidavit. He claimed he accidentally shot the victim in the head. Clark also told authorities that Spencer was the one who went through the victim's pockets taking his wallet and other personal belongings.

Kyriel Spencer, Jerrin Spencer and Eric Johnson will face charges of second-degree murder, armed robbery and illegal use of a weapon.