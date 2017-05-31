Authorities arrest Burger King worker accused of pepper spraying customer

ZACHARY - A pregnant woman says she was pepper sprayed by an employee while waiting for her food at a Zachary Burger King overnight Friday.

Staci Bell says she waited for her food for more than 30 minutes. When she reached the drive-thru and asked what was taking so long, the employee threw her money back at her.

That's when Bell says she was pepper sprayed.

"I heard my mom choking. I'm coughing," Bell said. "I knew exactly what it was once I started coughing and burning. I went from being totally scared to angry."

Zachary Police arrested the Burger King employee for simple battery.

"I think it's just a disappointment that we had this here, Zachary Police Chief David McDavid said. "That a person would take pepper spray and spray somebody. Being in customer service, that's your job to sell your business."

Burger King said they could not discuss the matter since it deals with an employee.