Authorities arrest 5 in undercover prostitution operations

Photo: Lithgow, Guidry, Ware.

BATON ROUGE- Deputies from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office arrested five women in one day for prostitution during undercover operations.

Undercover agents contacted women on various social media websites who were advertising sexual services based on money.

At 2:08 p.m. on Nov. 5, an undercover agent met with a woman identified as Myeshia Robinson at an undisclosed motel. Once inside the room, Robinson and the undercover agent negotiated sexual acts for a price. The agent gave Robinson $200 for services.

After the exchange, the agent noticed another woman, later identified as Eriel Jefferson, hiding in the bathroom. The agent negotiated sexual acts and a price with Jefferson also for $200.

Once the money was exchanged, EBRSO SWAT entered the room and arrested the women.

At 3:15 p.m. an undercover agent met a woman identified as Victoria Lithgow at a local apartment complex on College Drive. After negotiations, the agent paid Lithgow $250. Once the money was exchanged, EBRSO SWAT entered the apartment and arrested Lithgow.

The third takedown took place at 3:44 p.m. at a local motel. The agent and the woman, Anna Guidry, settled on a price of $260 for services. After the money changed hands, Guidry was arrested by SWAT.

The last takedown took place at a motel located on Bluebonnet Boulevard at 4:40 p.m. The undercover agent and Candace Ware settled on the price of $100. After Ware was taken into custody, authorities found a clear plastic bag in a white soap box containing 65 rectangular shaped doses of ecstasy. Agents also located an Ibuprofen bottle containing 18 doses of ecstasy. The pills were located in the vanity drawer.

Photos of Robinson and Jefferson were not provided.