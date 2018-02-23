Authorities arrest 371 people in 2-month operation

BATON ROUGE (AP) - Law enforcement officials in Louisiana say more than 300 people have been arrested following a two-month operation that began after five people were killed over New Year's weekend.

The Advocate reports authorities announced the 371 arrests Thursday. They also said that more than 100 illegal guns, and drugs including 800 doses of various pharmaceuticals and opiates, had been seized. Newly appointed Baton Rouge police Chief Murphy Paul developed the operation with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, state police and other officials following the violent holiday weekend that came after a record-high year for homicides.

Police provisional Deputy Chief Robert McGarner and Drug Enforcement Agency Special Agent in Charge Brad Byerley say the seizures are connected to the Baton Rouge-area's violent crime. McGarner called situation an epidemic.