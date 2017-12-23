55°
Authorities arrest 34 fugitives in seven days

1 day 7 hours 39 minutes ago Friday, December 22 2017 Dec 22, 2017 December 22, 2017 7:54 AM December 22, 2017 in Crime
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS- The New Orleans Police Department, FBI and U.S. Marshals arrested 34 fugitives, including several suspected of murder, according to WWL-TV.

The arrests, made in a seven-day period, were announced during a joint news conference Thursday.

Fugitives arrested included:

-Five people wanted for murder

-Five people wanted for armed robbery

-Six people wanted for aggravated rape or sexual battery

-Five people wanted for aggravated battery or aggravated assault with a gun

