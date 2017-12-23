55°
Authorities arrest 34 fugitives in seven days
NEW ORLEANS- The New Orleans Police Department, FBI and U.S. Marshals arrested 34 fugitives, including several suspected of murder, according to WWL-TV.
The arrests, made in a seven-day period, were announced during a joint news conference Thursday.
Fugitives arrested included:
-Five people wanted for murder
-Five people wanted for armed robbery
-Six people wanted for aggravated rape or sexual battery
-Five people wanted for aggravated battery or aggravated assault with a gun
