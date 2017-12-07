Authorities arrest 20 in child support roundup

LAFOURCHE PARISH- Deputies from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office and District Attorney Kristine Russell were on hand Thursday morning in Thibodaux as multiple agencies participated in a roundup of "deadbeat" parents.

Authorities say arrest warrants were prepared on 66 individuals who are collectively in arrears of their child support payments for over $1.1 million.

"The efforts made by law enforcement this morning will make a dramatic difference in our ability to recover the outstanding support payments so many children depend on in Lafourche Parish,” said Russell. “We are incredibly appreciative of Sheriff Webre, Chief Brian Zeringue, Chief Jon Callais, and Louisiana Probation and Parole in helping bring these individuals to justice today.”

Of the 66 individuals, 28 were specifically targeted in the roundup as the highest priority. Authorities said a total of 20 individuals were arrested as part of the operation, and two other fugitives were arrested who were not part of the operation.

Officials say they expect additional arrests to be made in the coming days.

The combined child support payments owned by the arrest individuals amounts to nearly $430,000, according to authorities.