Authorities apprehend escaped work release inmate in East Feliciana Parish
CLINTON - The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office and the Department of Corrections have apprehended a work release inmate who walked off of a job site Monday afternoon.
According to the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office, officials found 27-year-old George Carlisle in the woods along Highway 10 in Clinton. The sheriff's office says Carlisle ran into the woods after he was spotted leaving the nearby job site at Main Street Market by a sheriff's office employee.
Carlisle was serving a sentence for charges including possession of stolen items and forgery. He was scheduled to be released in November.
He was found and taken into custody after a brief search in the wooded area.
