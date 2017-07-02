90°
Authorities: 6 killed in plane crash in northern Wisconsin

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
PHILLIPS, Wis. - Authorities say six people aboard a Cessna airplane were killed when it crashed in northern Wisconsin.
  
The Price County Sheriff's Office says the airplane crashed at 3:21 a.m. Saturday near the city of Phillips.
  
WSAW-TV reports that the crash victims were all adults, but no names have been released.
  
The sheriff's office says the plane had left from Chicago and was heading to Canada on a fishing trip.
  
National Transportation Safety Board investigators say there was a discussion between the pilot of the plane and air traffic controllers about "local weather phenomenon." Soon after, the aircraft dropped off radar.

