Authorities: 4 killed at home in apparent murder-suicide

LEXINGTON, S.C. - Authorities in South Carolina say four people found dead in a home appears to be the result of a murder-suicide.



The coroner in Lexington County says a man, a woman and two children were found last night, and it's believed all four died of gunshot wounds.



The four have been identified as 26-year-old Marissa Hope Reynoso, her children, ages 4 and 1 and 25-year-old Jorge Luis Chavez, who's believed to be the children's father.



An older child was not home at the time.