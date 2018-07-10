76°
Authorities: 19-year-old man injured in accidental shooting

11 hours 35 minutes 46 seconds ago Monday, July 09 2018 Jul 9, 2018 July 09, 2018 12:25 PM July 09, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
HARVEY (AP) - Authorities say an accidental shooting in Louisiana left a 19-year-old with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
  
Authorities tell NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune that the man was injured in a shooting that was reported in Harvey early Sunday evening.
  
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman Jason Rivarde says two 19-year-olds were hanging out together when one of them pulled out a gun. While showing the victim the gun, the weapon fired and struck the victim in the leg.
  
Authorities say 19-year-old Tyrell Woods was arrested in connection with the shooting and will be booked on offenses that include negligent injuring and illegal use of a firearm. It's unclear if Woods has a lawyer.
  

