67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Authorities: 12-year-old boy shoots, wounds teen brother

3 hours 14 minutes 32 seconds ago Wednesday, December 26 2018 Dec 26, 2018 December 26, 2018 7:59 AM December 26, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WTAE

PINE, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a 12-year-old boy shot his 17-year-old brother in the back on Christmas Day at a western Pennsylvania home.

The shooting in Pine occurred around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. Northern Regional police say the younger boy was holding a .22-caliber rifle when it discharged and struck his brother. The teen was conscious and spoke to officers when they arrived at the home.

The teen was being treated at a hospital, but further details on his injuries were not released. The younger boy wasn't injured.

It's not clear how the boy got hold of the gun or why the shooting occurred. No charges have been filed against the younger boy, but the shooting remains under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days