Authorities: 1 suspect dead in Florida mass shooting

Sunday, August 26 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: News4Jax
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Florida authorities say one suspect is dead at the scene after a fatal mass shooting at a riverfront mall in Jacksonville.
  
But on its Twitter feed, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says it's unknown at this time if there's a second suspect and searches are being conducted.
  
The sheriff's office says multiple people have been killed in the shooting.
  
The department says to "stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY." They also warned news media to stay away from the area, which contains restaurants and shops along the St. Johns River.
