Authorities: 1 killed after New Orleans area police chase

Image: WWLTV

HARVEY - Authorities in the New Orleans area they've arrested a man after he led police on a chase that ended with a collision that killed his passenger.



News outlets report 36-year-old Royce James of Harvey was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated criminal damage to property and aggravated flight from an officer.



Jefferson Parish Sherriff Newell Normand says the chase began when officers attempted to pull James over as part of a drug investigation.



Normand says James rammed several sheriff's office vehicles, moved his van into oncoming traffic and struck two other vehicles during the chase.



An unidentified passenger who was sitting in the back seat was pronounced dead at the scene. James and his front seat passenger, 34-year-old Demond Hayes, were brought to the hospital.



It's unclear if James has an attorney.