66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Authorites are looking for an escaped inmate in St. Helena

3 hours 46 minutes 45 seconds ago Saturday, October 20 2018 Oct 20, 2018 October 20, 2018 6:43 PM October 20, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. HELENA PARISH- Authorities are looking for inmate that has escaped from St. Helena Parish jail Saturday morning.

Taylor Miller is a Caucasian male with a short haircut and a goatee. Miller was reported last seen at 1653 Newman Road, Kentwood, LA wearing dark pants and a white T-shirt.

Authorities say to use caution when approaching Miller he was charged for multiple burglaries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Helena Sheriff's Office.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days