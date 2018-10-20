Authorites are looking for an escaped inmate in St. Helena

ST. HELENA PARISH- Authorities are looking for inmate that has escaped from St. Helena Parish jail Saturday morning.

Taylor Miller is a Caucasian male with a short haircut and a goatee. Miller was reported last seen at 1653 Newman Road, Kentwood, LA wearing dark pants and a white T-shirt.

Authorities say to use caution when approaching Miller he was charged for multiple burglaries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Helena Sheriff's Office.