Authorites are looking for an escaped inmate in St. Helena
ST. HELENA PARISH- Authorities are looking for inmate that has escaped from St. Helena Parish jail Saturday morning.
Taylor Miller is a Caucasian male with a short haircut and a goatee. Miller was reported last seen at 1653 Newman Road, Kentwood, LA wearing dark pants and a white T-shirt.
Authorities say to use caution when approaching Miller he was charged for multiple burglaries.
Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Helena Sheriff's Office.
