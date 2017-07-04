90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Auschwitz Memorial condemns congressman's gas chamber video

46 minutes 38 seconds ago July 04, 2017 Jul 4, 2017 Tuesday, July 04 2017 July 04, 2017 5:25 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS - Officials at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum have criticized a Louisiana congressman for narrating part of a five-minute video from inside a former gas chamber at the Nazi concentration camp in Poland.
  
Louisiana news outlets report that U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins posted the video Saturday. In it, the Republican says the killings took only about 20 minutes and show why the U.S. military "must be invincible."
  
A post on the Auschwitz Memorial's official Twitter account said Tuesday that a former gas chamber is not a stage but a place where there should be respectful silence. Later Tuesday, it posted a photo of the entrance sign to that building, asking visitors to "maintain silence here."

  
Higgins' offices were closed Tuesday for the July Fourth holiday and he could not immediately be reached for comment.

To view the video click here

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days