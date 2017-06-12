85°
Latest Weather Blog
August trial set in ex-NFL player Joe McKnight's death
NEW ORLEANS - The man charged in the shooting death of former NFL running back Joe McKnight is scheduled to go on trial in August.
A judge in the New Orleans suburb of Gretna on Monday set an Aug. 7 trial date for Ronald Gasser, who has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder. A conviction on that charge carries a mandatory life sentence.
Authorities have said McKnight and Gasser drove erratically and yelled at each other before the Dec. 1 shooting. The confrontation took place as they were traveling over a Mississippi River bridge in New Orleans and on roads in neighboring Jefferson Parish.
Defense attorney Gerard Archer has called the shooting a "justifiable homicide."
McKnight played three seasons for the New York Jets and one with the Kansas City Chiefs.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Suspect says he killed unlicensed massage therapist after she tried to steal...
-
Mobile homes no longer allowed on property in Livingston Parish
-
Texting woman seriously hurt after falling through hole in New Jersey sidewalk
-
Metro Council to vote on East Baton Rouge Parish smoking ban
-
BRPD, other organizations help flood victims relax for a day