August flood survivors get month extension for hotel stays

BATON ROUGE - Victims of last August's flooding who are still living in hotels and motels are getting a one-month reprieve.



The Federal Emergency Management Agency says they now have to check out of their rooms by May 11.



The previous checkout deadline was April 11.



Nearly 250 households are currently staying in rooms paid for by the agency's Transitional Sheltering Assistance program.



The hotels bill FEMA directly for the rooms. It's designed as short-term housing while people look for some place more permanent to live.



Tens of thousands of people were affected by catastrophic flooding last August that hit the Baton Rouge area.