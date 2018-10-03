Audubon Zoo treating wounded bald eagle found in Chalmette

Photo: Sidney Nunez

NEW ORLEANS - The Audubon Zoo is tending to an injured bald eagle found in a field near Chalmette.

The St. Bernard Parish Animal Shelter apparently brought the wounded adult bald eagle to the Audubon Zoo for medical care Tuesday. The bird was initially found in a field on West Judge Perez Drive. Sources say its head was down, and the eagle was unable to fly.

Senior Veterinarian Robert Maclean of the Audubon Nature Institute says the bird appeared to be in low spirits.

"During the medical exam, the bird appeared to be mentally depressed after sustaining wounds to its distal left wing that were festering," Maclean said.

The eagle is undergoing supportive medical care and treatment, but Maclean says the bird may never be able to return to full flight.

"The bird is more alert today and X-rays show that he has no apparent fractures," Maclean added. "The cause of the injury is unknown, but is possibly due to electrocution, blunt trauma or abrasion."

Once treatment is complete, the eagle will be transferred to a rehabilitation facility with appropriate space.