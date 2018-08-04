Audubon Zoo to redesign exhibit after jaguar escaped

Audubon Zoo Facebook

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - About two weeks after a jaguar escaped from the Audubon Zoo, ultimately killing nine other animals, the zoo has unveiled how builders plan to make the exhibit more secure.



NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports Valerio likely escaped by biting a hole into a woven stainless steel roof. The Audubon Nature Institute, which operates the zoo, says the redesign includes a larger gauge of steel cables, placed closer together.



Zoo officials said the fencing meets standards established by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, which issues enclosure guidelines for a range of species.



Officials said Friday that zoo staff had concluded their research into the exhibit's redesign and that vendors are being selected for the project.



Considering both manufacturing time and the installation process, the rebuild will take a few months to complete.



___