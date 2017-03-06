Audubon Zoo's 'King Zulu' the white tiger has died

NEW ORLEANS – The Audubon Nature Institute’s aging white tiger “King Zulu” died over the weekend.

The organization said the 20-year-old male white tiger had experienced a steep decline in health and staff made the decision to euthanize Sunday morning. The tiger had been receiving hospice style care to help maintain its quality of life.

King Zulu was born at the Nashville Zoo in 1996 and had been a part of the Audubon family since 1999.

“King Zulu was a personable cat and really loved interacting with staff and guests alike - his caretakers were all very close to him,” Audubon Zoo’s Curator of Large Mammals Joe Forys said. “He greeted everyone with a chuff (tiger purr) every time he saw you and we will never forget him.”